‘We’ve Done Everything ASUU Asked For’ — Education Minister Claims As Union Extends Warning Strike

The Minister of State for Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has claimed that the government has satisfied all of ASUU’s demands despite the union’s extension to its ongoing strike.

The Minister made this known while responding to questions from reporters after the Commonwealth Day celebration in Abuja on Monday.

“ASUU announced, we met, and we have agreed on everything, so if they choose to extend it, I don’t know.

“Everything they said we should do, we’ve done all of them,” he said.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) announced earlier on Monday via its official Twitter page that it has extended its warning strike by two months, until May 14th.

The Union made this decision after its National Executive Council, NEC meeting held in Abuja last night.

ASUU had commenced the nationwide strike on February 14, 2022 to intensify its demands which include the renegotiation of its 2009 agreement with the government and deployment of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) to replace the Federal Government’s Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

The Union indicated that the strike is not a fresh one but rather a continuation of the 10-month strike which began in March 2020 and was suspended on December 23, 2020.

Other demands by ASUU include payment of earned academic allowances, funds for the revitalization of public universities, promotion arrears, and poor funding of state universities.

ASUU has also insisted on the release of the reports of visitation panels to federal universities and distortions in salary payment challenges.