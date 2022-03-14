‘Take Her Home Please’ – Woman Screams After Abba Kyari’s Wife Slumped In Court

A woman called Ramatu who was seen around the suspended deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari during the Federal High Court sitting on Monday, slumped outside the court room on Monday.

Another woman was seen advising the people trying to revive her to “take her home please” (in Hausa language.)

Those accompanying her were asking for the car that would convey her out of the court.

Channels Television reports that the said woman is Kyari’s wife.

Prior to the unsavory development, the court had adjourned Kyari’s bail application to March 28 for ruling, including that of his six co-defendants.

Kyari is facing drug trafficking charges in the court, as instituted against him the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

When the matter was concluded, our correspondent observed that two women were crying while another was consoling them.

One of the women wearing black dress was taken to a corner outside the court room to continue her tears.