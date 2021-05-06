Why It’s Difficult To Trail Boko Haram, Bandits – NASRDA

The National Space Research and Development Agency(NASRDA) has said that terrorists are becoming more sophisticated in their operations than the government security agencies and the nation’s surveillance systems.

The Director-General of the agency, Halilu Shaba, gave the shocking revelation on Thursday.

He explained that the waves received by the agency from remote areas show the bandits no longer use Global System for Mobile Communication (GSM) phones, but walkie-talkies.

Shaba said NASRDA is ill-equipped to monitor the bandits because of inadequate satellite and other facilities.

He disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja after an interactive meeting with staff of the agency.

“The Satellite is not static where the insurgency is taking place. That is why one satellite is not adequate. What Nigeria has are some two satellites doing two different things.

“We have a High-Resolution imaging satellite and Medium Resolution imaging satellite.

“The activities of the bandits could be when the satellite was away from Nigerian borders, so that is why we are advocating for more satellites for Nigeria,” he said.

Shaba, therefore, called for collaboration between the agency and security agencies in the country in the area of information sharing, especially when planning to launch attacks on the criminal elements.