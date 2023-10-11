Why Rights Of The Girl Child Must Be Protected-Education Minister

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Minister of State for Education Dr Yusuf Tanko has stated that the rights of the girl child must be protected in the country so that she will be able to reach her full potential.

The Minister who was speaking at the commemoration of the International Day for the Girl Child on Wednesday, said that the girl child is not just a symbol of hope but a driving force for a brighter and more equitable future.

“The girl child is not just the future; she is the present, a powerful force shaping our world in countless ways and it is with great admiration and respect that we recognize her significance and admire the courage of those amongst them who are setting examples of why we should always educate the girl child,” he said.

He noted the many challenges faced by girls like discrimination, violence, limited access to education, and healthcare, and unequal opportunities but expressed admiration over the continually displayed of resilience, determination, and the capacity to overcome adversity by the girl child.

The minister stated that the government has undertaken significant policy initiatives aimed at addressing the specific challenges faced by the Nigerian girl child.

He disclosed that through one of its projects, Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) project, 6,000 girls have undergone skills and digital literacy training.

The Minister added that the project which is geared to reach 3 million girls across the beneficiary states, has given financial incentives to 90,298 girls to help them stay in school and scholarships to 199,921 girls in the first seven implementing states.

Tanko stated that apart from the AGILE project, the government has introduced the Accelerating Nutrition Results in Nigeria Project (ANRiN), in collaboration with the World Bank, to improve access to quality nutrition services for pregnant and lactating women, adolescent girls, and young children in 12 states of Nigeria.

“These initiatives, along with others including the Safe School Initiative, are a testament to our commitment to ensuring that every girl child in Nigeria has the opportunity to fulfill her potential, receive quality education, and lead a healthy life. We believe that investing in our girls is not just a matter of social justice but also a strategic imperative for our nation’s progress and development,” he said.

International Day of the Girl Child is observed on October 11 annually to highlight the challenges faced by girls around the world and promote their empowerment, education, and rights. The theme of this year is “Invest in Girls’ Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being.”