Wike Denies Using Housing Projects To Influence Judges

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has dismissed criticisms suggesting that ongoing judicial infrastructure projects in Abuja are aimed at compromising the independence of the judiciary.

According to Wike, the interventions are designed to strengthen, not weaken, the third arm of government.

Wike spoke on Thursday after inspecting several judicial projects in the nation’s capital, including the Court of Appeal complex, judges’ residential quarters and official residences for heads of courts.

The projects are being executed by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) under the supervision of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

According to the minister, the initiatives are part of a presidential intervention approved by President Tinubu shortly after his inauguration in May 2023, with a clear directive to improve judges’ welfare, security and working environment.

Wike said, “After the inauguration of Mr President in May 2023, when we came on board as ministers in August, one of the directives of Mr President to the FCT and the FCDA was to see how we can reduce the accommodation burden as it affects the judiciary.

“He also talked about the welfare and the environment where they stay to do their work, which is very key.”

He explained that a major component of the intervention is the construction of a Court of Appeal division with a separate administrative headquarters, which he said is nearing completion.

“We were there this morning, and we saw that the work is almost 85 to 90 per cent ready,” he stated, and expressed satisfaction with the pace of work.

Wike also disclosed that the FCT Administration is constructing 40 residential houses for judges, 20 for the FCT High Court, 10 for the Court of Appeal and 10 for the Federal High Court, adding that similar housing projects for the National Industrial Court would commence soon.

“In such structures, you feel happy that Mr President means well for the third arm of government, which is the judicial sector.

“When you look around where our judges and justices are staying now, sometimes you don’t even know who their neighbours are, whether they are criminals or people whose cases they are presiding over. But now, there will no longer be renting of houses. They will have their own accommodation, very befitting and in a good environment,” he said.

Beyond judges’ quarters, the minister revealed that official residences, known as “Houses of Courts,” are being built for heads of courts, including the President of the Court of Appeal, the President of the National Industrial Court, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court and the Chief Judge of the FCT High Court.

Wike said, “We believe that, by the grace of God, with the speed of work we are seeing, by June or July these projects will be handed over for Mr President to formally present to the judiciary, describing the development as unprecedented.

“It has never happened in the history of this country where heads of courts are being given houses.”

Responding to claims that the projects could be used to influence judicial decisions, Wike said such allegations were misplaced and should not distract the government from doing what is right.

“There is nothing you would do that critics will not criticise. Before now, people complained that judges had nowhere to stay to do their work effectively. Now that government is providing accommodation, they say it is an attempt to buy them. How many people can you buy over?” He queried.

The minister stressed that democracy cannot thrive without a strong and independent judiciary, noting that providing decent accommodation does not erode constitutional independence.

He said, “You can’t talk about democracy without talking about the judiciary. You also can’t expect them to perform efficiently when they don’t have befitting places to stay. Even when funds are released to the judiciary, it is still the executive that provides those funds.”

While addressing concerns over delays in completing the Court of Appeal complex, Wike attributed the setback to unusually heavy rainfall last year, which disrupted construction timelines. He, however, assured that the project is now close to completion.

“The rains last year were something else. “But at large, the project is almost completed and most of the materials have already been ordered. We believe it is one of the projects that will be inaugurated during the third year of Mr President’s tenure.”

Wike expressed confidence that all outstanding works would be completed as scheduled, reiterating the commitment of the Tinubu administration to strengthening the judiciary as a critical pillar of Nigeria’s democratic system.