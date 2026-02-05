NCC, NDPC To Strengthen Data Privacy Enforcement In Telecom Sector

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigeria’s telecommunications and data protection regulators have formalised a partnership aimed at tightening enforcement of privacy laws and improving the protection of citizens’ personal information across the country’s fast-growing digital space.

The Nigerian Communications Commission and the Nigeria Data Protection Commission sealed the collaboration on Thursday by signing a Memorandum of Understanding at the NCC headquarters in Abuja. Both agencies said the agreement would promote closer coordination in overseeing how telecom operators and other digital service providers manage user data.

Speaking during the signing, National Commissioner of the NDPC, Vincent Olatunji, stressed that safeguarding personal data had become central to citizens’ rights and national progress.

“We are set up to take care of something that is very significant to our civil condition and to Nigeria as a country. All of us give out our information all over the world. Once you give out your data, you have handed it over to a third party that you no longer have control over,” Olatunji said.

He noted that countries worldwide were tightening data protection rules to prevent the abuse of information shared in both public and commercial environments, adding that privacy should be treated as a fundamental right.

Referring to this year’s global privacy campaign theme, he said individuals must take ownership of their personal information.

“Data controllers and processors must obey the laws and regulations governing data privacy. As a data subject, you have the right to exercise your rights. That is why it is important to look at data privacy in a way that benefits our people and our country,” he said.

Olatunji recalled that Nigeria’s structured push for data protection began in 2019 and has since evolved into a full legal framework following the passage of national legislation in 2023.

He emphasised that working closely with industry regulators is key to effective implementation, particularly in telecommunications where huge volumes of data are generated daily.

“It is always difficult to go into a sector and implement your mandate effectively without involving the regulator of that sector,” he said. “We are not taking over the mandate of the telecom regulator. We are adding value to what you are doing, and you add value to what we are doing.”

Describing telecoms as critical to economic and social development, he observed that most Nigerians own mobile lines, leaving operators in custody of vast amounts of personal information.

“How do you ensure that the rights, interests, and freedoms of Nigerians are adequately protected by these data controllers and processors?” he asked. “We cannot do it without you. It is your mandate to regulate this sector.”

He added that the agreement followed months of discussions and should translate into immediate action rather than paperwork.

“We do not want this MoU signed and kept on the shelf. We want to sign and commence implementation immediately to ensure that the privacy and protection of Nigerians’ data is properly taken care of,” he said.

Also speaking, the Executive Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NCC, Aminu Maida, said the deal reflects the commission’s expanding responsibilities in a technology-driven era.

According to him, the telecom industry has grown dramatically from roughly half a million lines to nearly 200 million active connections, linking more than 100 million unique users. However, he said the focus has now shifted beyond basic connectivity.

“We are no longer just connecting people,” Maida said. “We now have a mandate to enable Nigerians, enable businesses, and enable citizens, especially as we move into the era of automation and artificial intelligence.”

Maida explained that data now sits at the heart of modern technologies and digital services, making proper governance essential. He urged Nigerians to become more aware of how their information is collected and used.

“People need to know that they have data, they need to be aware of the data they are generating, and they need to know their rights around that data,” he said. “If they don’t know it, somebody will monetise it. When platforms are said to be free, they are not really free. Somebody is using your data.”

He further cautioned that weak oversight could have implications beyond privacy, potentially affecting national independence as artificial intelligence systems increasingly depend on constant data flows.

“The future is data,” he said. “If we do not get the principles of how we govern it right, even our sovereignty as a nation is threatened.”

Maida assured the NDPC of the NCC’s readiness to work hand in hand to ensure networks remain secure while users’ information is adequately protected.

The collaboration marks another step in regulators’ efforts to strengthen consumer protection as Nigeria’s digital economy continues to expand.

