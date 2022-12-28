Wike Pursuing Self Interest- Ohanaeze Youths

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Gov Nyesome Wike of Rivers State truncated the chances of zoning of the 2023 presidency to the South-East by the Peoples Democratic Party because of his ‘selfishness’.

A faction of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, led by Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, stated this in a press statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday. Nnabuike described Gov Wike as a man of ‘avarice’.

He said Wike, with his G-5 Governors, is playing ‘the ostrich’ after ‘working against a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction’.

Nnabuike stated that, “We want to tell Nigerians not to be deceived by the likes of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, who claims to be fighting against injustice in the PDP whereas he is merely pursuing selfish interests.

“It is on record that Governor Wike scuttled the micro-zoning of the PDP presidential ticket to the South-East because he felt he would bamboozle his way and get the ticket. But having failed to realise that selfish ambition, he turned to be shouting for justice and equity.”

The Ohanaeze faction claimed that it was Wike that frustrated Mr Peter Obi out of the PDP, adding that Wike’s clamour for equity in the PDP was paradoxical.

In his words, “Where was the equity when he chased Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party out of PDP? Where was equity when he refused all entreaties to back someone from the South-East for the PDP ticket? Now that he failed to clinch to the ticket, he now realises there is equity.

“Nigerians should not be deceived by Wike’s gimmicks. I also urged the governors moving with him to realise that he is pursuing a personal agenda. There is nothing like integrity in what he is doing, so his claim of leading an integrity group should be discarded.”

The group said Nigerians should not expect anything good from the G-5 Governors because their goals ‘are laced with personal desires and gains’.

THE WHISTLER reports that the G-5 Governors, comprising governors Nyesome Wike of Rivers, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Samuel Ortom of Benue and Seyi Makinde of Oyo states, is a protest group in the PDP seeking the balancing of power between the North and the South. The position of the G-5 Governors is that the chairmanship of the PDP should shift to the South because its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is from the North.

The group is currently overseas, and might resolve which presidential candidate it might drum support for in the 2023 elections.