Women Protest Kidnappings, Block Abuja-Kaduna Highway

Women in the community of Gonin Gora, Kaduna today blocked the Kaduna-Abuja highway, in protest against the abduction of two people in the area by gunmen.

The women said gunmen stormed Angwan Auta community in Gonin Gora district of Chikun Local Government Area on Friday night and abducted four residents.

Two of the abducted persons were however rescued by the soldiers and local JTF personnel operating around the community.

A resident who didn’t want his name mentioned, said, “the women only came out to show their anger over the abduction but the road has been cleared since morning.

The women were angered by the abduction of the two persons,” he said.

As at the time of filing this report, the protest was peaceful and the women said that they “only passed a message to the government.”

The Police Command is yet to make an official comment on the issue and the Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, didn’t answer his calls.

Investigation revealed that it was the sixth time kidnappers were coming to the Gonin Gora area to abduct victims.