Nigeria Now ‘Giant Killing Field’ – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has bemoaned the increasing violence in the land, saying the country had become ‘a giant killing field.’

PDP stated this shortly after its caucus meeting held at the Akwa Ibom Governor’s Lodge, Abuja, that ended in the early hours of Saturday.

In the communique read by the party’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, the party noted that “Nigeria is fast descending into anarchy, with security of lives and property practically non-existent.”

At the meeting, which had in attendance elected national officers of the party, some governors, PDP leaders in the National Assembly and other stakeholders, the party said, “this state of anarchy is so widespread that every state in the country is affected.”

The party in its communique said: “”Effective policing and security is no longer guaranteed even for ordinary citizens and for day to day affairs in Nigeria. Terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, rape, arson, mindless murder of citizens and even security agents is ravaging the land. Criminals have taken complete control of most aspects of our lives, unchecked. Government seem powerless to act.

“Nigeria has become one giant killing field. The state is helpless and unable to solve the problem. The presence of government is no longer felt. Everyone is on his own. It is as if Nigeria has no government again.”

The meeting also noted the unrestricted expansion of Boko Haram into newer and inner territories close to the seat of government in Abuja.

The party expressed alarm at the capitulation of the security agencies and President Muhamadu Buhari’s APC government, adding, “in the view of the meeting, President Buhari has failed the people at a time of grave national crises.”