‘ I Found Myself Praying God Should Remove Buhari’ – PFN President

The President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Wale Oke, has said President Muhammadu Buhari, has failed to stop the massive killing going on in the country.

Based on this and the alleged inability of the President to offer solution to the problem, the Bishop said he found himself praying that God should remove him ( Buhari).

Oke said this in a statement by his media aide, Mr Kayode Oladeji, on Saturday.

The statement quoted Oke, who is the presiding bishop of The Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, as calling for the removal of Buhari at a vigil organised by his church.

The PFN president said, “In the 1960s when Nigeria fought a civil war, the eastern part of the nation was the theatre of war.

“Sadly today, everywhere in Nigeria is theater of war with much killings and bloodshed going on in the country every day.

” Some wicked people kidnapped some students and demanded N800m for their release; they killed them. The government did not lift a finger and you are telling me that the President has not failed. Buhari has failed.

“For the first time, I have found myself praying that God should remove Buhari.

“They kidnapped students without the government doing anything and you are telling me that the government has not failed. Are you saying we cannot move against an incompetent government whose security apparatus has collapsed?”

The bishop said those masquerading as Fulani hersdmen were killing innocent people across the country and Buhari was not giving the situation the desired attention.

He said the population of the Fulani people who are” terrorising Nigerians” is less than 10 per cent.

He also led the congregation in prayer saying, “Give us peace by all means even if it means removing an incompetent and a failed President.

” Oh God, do it quickly and give us peace by all means. Give us a quick change at the top level of government of Nigeria.”