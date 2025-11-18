X Suffers Global Outage

178 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A massive outage has hit X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, leaving thousands of users worldwide unable to access their accounts or post content.

The disruption affected both the website and mobile apps on Android and iOS, preventing users from loading timelines or accessing their accounts.

THE WHISTLER noted that the issues began around 12:10 pm WAT, with thousands of reports worldwide.

The outage appears to be linked to a technical issue with Cloudflare, a web infrastructure company that provides services to X and other major websites.

Users were met with error messages, including “Cannot retrieve posts at this time. Please try again later,” when attempting to access the platform. On the web version, a cloudflare “internal error code 500” was seen.

This marks the second major service interruption for X in 2025, following a data center fire at a facility linked to the platform.