Yoruba Self-Determination Group Withdraws Suit Against 1999 Constitution

The apex body of Yoruba Self-Determination and Self-Preservation Struggle, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, has said that the suit it Instituted to challenge the validity of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria shall be withdrawn and re-filed at the Abuja division of Federal High Court within the next two weeks.

The leader of IOOW, Prof. Banji Akintoye, in a statement by his Communication Manager, Mr Maxwell Adeleye, said the decision to withdraw the suit was taken to achieve a better result.

He said it was in line with the new Practice Direction since the Attorney General of the Federation resides in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

“The lead counsel representing us in the case, Mr Tolu Babaleye, has advised that the plantifs should withdraw the suits in order to consolidate the matter and refile it at the Abuja division of the Federal High Court because the major prayer which is the invalidation of the 1999 constitution of Nigeria can only be heard at the Abuja division in line with the ruling of Ado-Ekiti division of the court on appropriate forum.

“After the ruling on the matter in Ado-Ekiti Federal High Court, our counsel and other senior advocates advised that as ruled by the judge in Ekiti, what the plantifs in Ekiti and Osun states are praying for are matters that affects the whole Nigerian federation.

“The plantifs want the 1999 constitution invalidated because its making is against the spirit of natural justice and fairness and the judge in Federal High Court in Ekiti State ruled that the appropriate place to institute the matter is the Abuja division, and not in Ekiti.

“Though we have our reservations but we do not want to waste our time on technicalities. We are withdrawing the suit in Osogbo, the plantifs in Osogbo will join the plantifs in Ado-Ekiti, with fresh Plantifs who are indigenes of Lagos, Ogun, Oyo and Ondo States to institute the case afresh in the Abuja Division of Federal High Court.

“Our legal team are of the opinion that this is the best way to go and they are confident that the outcome of the suit will make the Yoruba people and all lovers of justice, fairness and self-determination worldwide rejoice. As far as we are concerned, it is a no retreat, no surrender.”