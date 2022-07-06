Buhari Swears In New Ministers, Reshuffles Cabinet

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday swore in the newly confirmed ministers and reshuffled his cabinet by assigning new portfolios to the ministers.

The swearing-in took place at the ongoing Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Those sworn in were Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh – Abia State, Umana Okon Umana – Akwa Ibom State, Odum Odih – Rivers State and Ademola Adewole Adegoroye – Ondo State.

Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub – Kano State, Goodluck Nnana Opiah – Imo State and Egwumakama Joseph Nkama – Ebonyi State were later sworn in as well.

Those affected by the change of portfolio are:

Adeleke Mamora/minister of science and technology (formerly minister of state, health)

Mu’azu Jaji Sambo/minister of transportation (formerly minister of power)

Umanna Okon Umanna/minister of Niger Delta

Sharon Ikeazor/minister of state, Niger Delta (formerly minister of state, environment)

Gbemisola Saraki/minister of state, mines and steel development (formerly minister of state, transportation)

Umar Ibrahim EI-Yakub/minister of state, works and housing

Goodluck Nanah Opiah/minister of state, education

Ekumankama Joseph Nkama/minister of state, health

Ikoh Henry Ikechukwu/minister of state, science and technology

Odum Udi/minister of state, environment

Ademola Adewole Adegoroye/minister of state, transportation

Those attending the meeting physically are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; and Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari.

Ministers present include the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, Education, Adamu Adamu, Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, Mines and Steel, Olamilekan Adegbite, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, and Minister of State Budget, National Planning, Clem Agba and State, Industry Trade and Investment, Maryam Katagun.

Head of the Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, and other ministers are attending the meeting from their off.