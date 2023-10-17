You Are Licking Wounds Of Peter Obi’s Electoral Defeat – APC Hit Back At Former SGF Babachir Lawal

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has hit back at the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, saying he’s still licking the wounds of seeing his candidate, Peter Obi of the Labour Party being defeated by president Bola Tinubu.

The APC through a statement issued on Tuesday evening by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said there was no iota of truth in what Lawal said regarding the outcome of the February presidential election.

Lawal had in a statement he issued on Tuesday said Peter Obi of the Labour Party won the election based on available data, charging the president to resign for courting controversy regarding his age, name, academic records among others.

The former SGF further urged Tinubu to resign so he could take proper care of his failing health.

But the APC took a swipe at the former senior member of the party saying he failed spectacularly when he was made an SGF and equally saw his dream of flying a joint ticket collapse hence his attack on the president and the exalted position he occupies.

The statement read, “Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, emerged from his hibernation slinging incoherent aspersions on the person of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the exalted office he occupies.

“After a long hiatus licking his wounds from the monumental electoral loss of his candidate in the last presidential election, Mr. Lawal unabashedly is out again, peddling gibberish, rather than learn from his political misadventure with equanimity.

“Clearly, the defeat of his principal, Peter Obi, at the poll has done incalculable damage to Mr. Lawal’s psyche and his capacity for rational thought as evident in his analysis based entirely on the figment of his warped imagination rather than on hard facts and figures. A clear sign of his disconnect from reality was his reference to the election held in May 2023, rather than February.”

The statement added, “We challenge Babachir Lawal to give a detailed breakdown of his so- called ‘aggregated facts sourced from independent sources’, which he claimed proved that Obi won the election or forever remain mute.

“That he did not provide these facts to help Obi prove his case before the Presidential Elections Petitions Court is a massive disservice if not betrayal of his political principal.

“Babachir Lawal ought to have known that running a jaundiced commentary on a matter before the Supreme Court is the height of irresponsibility.

“But he is still nursing bitterness and vindictiveness over his failed dream of running on a joint ticket with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

The party further said, “Indeed, Babachir Lawal is in dire need of professional counselling and deserves our collective pity.

“It is obvious he may never get over the pain of being tossed into the dustbin of political ignominy by President Bola Tinubu who, against all odds, defeated Mr Peter Obi who exploited our religious and ethnic fault lines in his campaign for the nation’s highest office.

“Thankfully, Nigerians across all ethnic and religious divides, saw through Babachir Lawal’s and Peter Obi’s shenanigans and voted for the best candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“Furthermore, it is very uncharitable for Mr. Babachir Lawal to call to question the professional competence of President Tinubu’s appointees, some of whom he cannot hold a candle to their political and professional accomplishments.

“Babachir Lawal is one lightweight politician who thinks himself a heavyweight. He failed spectacularly as a politician in his State of Adamawa where in three election circles he could not deliver his ward and local government in his Hong Local Government.

“Despite his legendary failure as a politician, former President Muhammadu Buhari in deference to diversity appointed him to the high office of SGF where he was unceremoniously sacked on account of very poor performance and dishonourable conduct.

“A man like Babachir Lawal is in no position to offer an opinion on the competence of President Tinubu’s appointees.

“We are convinced that these appointees would justify the confidence reposed in them by the President by delivering on the promises of the Renewed Hope Agenda of this administration.

“And while they are at it, we would admonish Babachir Lawal to concentrate on managing his farm and stop constituting himself into a needless distraction unbefitting of his age and status,” the statement added.