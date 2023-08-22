You Have Made Us Proud, Otti Tells Abia Super Falcon Players

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti has hosted Abia players who were part of the Super Falcons’ squad in the just concluded Female World Cup in Australia.

Advertisement

Abia had four players in the Super Falcons Team that made it to Australia, the highest produced by any State in the country.

They are Ogbonna Glory Akumbu, who plays her club football with Besiktas of Turkey; Ucheibe Christy Onyenaturuchi, who plies her football trade with Club SL Benfica of Portugal; Uchenna Kanu who plays her club football with NWSL Club Racing Louisville USA; and Esther Okoronkwo who plays her Club Football in Spain with UD Granadilla Tenerife.

Otti thanked them for making Abia State proud and placing the State on the world’s map.

“First of all let me congratulate all of you for doing us proud. It could not have come at a better time that our people are doing well in all spheres. Enyimba Football Club took the National League trophy just a few weeks ago and today you have done very well as Super Falcons,” the Governor said.

Otti hosted them alongside his wife Mrs Priscilla Otti and other government dignitaries at his country home at Nvosi in Isialangwa South LGA.

Advertisement

Responding on behalf of the Super Falcon players, Miss Ogbonna Akumbu, who had captained the Under 20 female national team on two occasions, expressed her profound gratitude to the Governor for hosting them.

She said that the kind gesture from Otti has boosted their morale, adding that they are now returning to their base with their heads held high having been treated as national heroes by their State Government.

ENDS