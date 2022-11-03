Yul Edochie To Become Pastor After He Admitted Cheating On Wife, Marrying Mistress

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, has revealed his intentions to become a pastor months after he admitted that he cheated on his wife, May, and married his mistress and colleague, Austin Judy

The actor made this known in a video shared via his YouTube page, where he stated that he had a calling to become a minister of God “many years ago.”

Edochie had in April announced via social media that he had welcomed a son with Judy and married her.

Speaking in the video, the actor said he felt the time to be a minister of God hadn’t come until now that the feeling became strong, and he believes the time has come for him to answer the ‘call’

Edochie further revealed that he believes God gave him a second chance to live and preach the gospel after an accident he survived in 2019, adding that he realized that God made him successful and famous so he can use the fame to preach the gospel of God.

“I have a calling to serve God, I have a calling to be a minister of God. I have a calling to be a preacher of God. To be one of God’s ministers, to preach the word of God through works and actions.

“I’ve had this call a long time ago, actually many years ago but I always felt maybe the time hadn’t come, the time wasn’t right. But now it’s very strong. I feel the time has come. God has blessed me in this life. By the grace of God, I’ve become one of the biggest, most celebrated actors in the continent of Africa.

“Also, one of the most popular in Africa, Nigeria, God has taken me to the very top, to a very high point in my career, but I’m starting to realize that God lifted me as an actor to where I am so that I can become one of his ministers.

“So, I can use that fame, and fortune, use the status use the global reach that I have to preach the Word of God. I feel that’s the whole essence of me, being very popular, very celebrated as an actor very big with lots and lots of fans, millions and millions of fans all over the world, in Nigeria and Africa and beyond.

“ I feel that, I think I’ve found my purpose in life. And my purpose is to be a minister of God, to make the world a better place to make humanity a better place, to touch lives through actions, through words, to reach out to people, make people better in any way I can.

“To be a soldier of God, that’s my calling and I’m happy that I’ve come to terms with it. I had an accident sometime in 2019 I heard that little voice that said to me, it’s over.”

The movie star, however, said he will not quit his acting career as he plans to spread the word of God through that medium.

In November 2019, Edochie hinted at his plan to become a pastor

Back home in Lagos.

After my acting seminar yesterday, resting, recharging for more movements coming up.

So much is happening recently that has left me in awe.

Indeed I have a calling to serve God.

A pastoral calling. — Yul Edochie (@YulEdochie) November 17, 2019

The actor already had four children with his wife of 18 years, May Edochie, before fathering a child with Judy.