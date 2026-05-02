Yusuf Buhari Secures APC Ticket For House Of Reps

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Yusuf Buhari, son of former President Muhammadu Buhari, has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Daura/Sandamu/Mai’adua Federal Constituency ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Yusuf clinched the ticket unopposed following a stakeholders’ meeting held in Katsina on Tuesday, April 28, where he was unanimously adopted as the party’s consensus candidate.

The decision was announced by Alhaji Ahmed Dangiwa, Chairman of the Consensus Committee for Daura Zone and a former Minister of Housing and Urban Development.

Reacting to the development, the APC Chairman in Mai’adua Local Government, Mannir Musa, called on party members to accept the outcome in good faith and remain united.

He also appealed to Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, to support aspirants who did not secure tickets, urging them to continue contributing to the development of their communities.

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Musa further advised candidates who emerged through the consensus arrangement to prioritise effective representation if elected.

Other candidates adopted through the process include Nasir Yahaya for the Daura senatorial seat and Mustapha Musa for the Mai’adua constituency in the Katsina State House of Assembly.

In his remarks, Yusuf Buhari expressed gratitude to party stakeholders for the confidence placed in him, pledging to deliver quality representation to his constituents if elected.