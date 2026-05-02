Rep Member Who Was Asked To ‘Scatter ADC’ Dumps Party

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A member of the House of Representatives, Leke Abejide, who was, in a viral video, asked to “scatter” the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has dumped the party.

In the said footage, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, is seen and heard telling Abejide, “scatter them,” “we are in support of what you are doing.”

Abejide, who is the only elected member of the ADC, announced his decision to dump the opposition party on Friday, citing internal crisis, alleged party hijack, and prolonged legal battles as reasons for his political realignment.

The lawmaker who represents the Yagba Federal Constituency of Kogi State, said the decision to dump the ADC was “painful but necessary.”

According to him, the protracted leadership crisis in the opposition party could jeopardise his electoral chances in the 2027 elections.

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Abejide, who is still in court, challenging the legitimacy of the David Mark-led ADC structure, accused Mark and others of “deploying delay tactics to stall proceedings.”

This, he said, has forced him to consider an alternative platform, dismissing his expulsion from the ADC.

The ADC leadership had, a few weeks ago, expelled Abejide, Dumebi Kachukwu and Bala Gombe from the party.