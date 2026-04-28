10 Dead, 21 Arrested As Gunmen Ambush Ghana Military Convoy

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Armed gunmen have ambushed a military-escorted civilian convoy in northern Ghana, killing ten people and triggering a security operation that has so far led to the arrest of 21 suspects, the Ghana Armed Forces confirmed on Monday.

The attack occurred on the morning of April 27, 2026, at Binduri in the Upper East Region, when unknown assailants opened fire repeatedly on a convoy transporting approximately 140 civilians from Bawku towards Bolgatanga. Three of the civilians being escorted were killed and one other sustained injuries. The military personnel accompanying the convoy returned fire, successfully repelling the attack and killing seven of the assailants in the process.

During a pursuit of fleeing suspects, soldiers tracked one individual to a mosque, where they recovered a G3 automatic rifle, two fully loaded magazines of 20 rounds each and 176 additional rounds of ammunition. An initial statement signed by Acting Director General of Public Relations for the Ghana Armed Forces, Captain Veronica Adzo Arhin, confirmed that ten suspects had been arrested and were assisting with investigations.

A later update from the same spokesperson raised that figure to 21, with all those in custody being held by police as security operations in the area continued. Arhin indicated that efforts were still ongoing to track down additional individuals believed to be connected to the attack.

The Ghana Armed Forces extended its condolences to the families of the three civilians killed and urged the public to desist from engaging the military or any security service during active operations.

The latest violence adds to a long-running conflict in and around Bawku, where tensions, often tied to chieftaincy disputes between the Kusasi and Mamprusi groups, date back decades and have periodically flared into deadly clashes. The area has seen cycles of reprisals, curfews and heavy security deployments by the Ghana Armed Forces and police, with attacks on civilians, traders and security personnel recurring with troubling frequency.

Advertisement

The convoy escort system itself reflects how serious the security situation in the corridor has become, with civilians unable to travel the Bawku-Bolgatanga route without military protection.