Otti Appoints Benjamin Kalu’s Wife Board Chairman Of ABSUTH

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The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has appointed Dr. Ezinne Chinyere Benjamin-Kalu, the wife of the federal Lawmaker representing Bende federal Constituency Rt. Hon Benjamin Kalu as Chairman Abia State University Teaching Hospital Management board (ABSUTH).

The decision, announced in an official press release said the newly reconstituted board is expected to play a critical role in repositioning ABSUTH as a leading center for medical excellence, research, and professional training.

Others appointed in the reconstituted Management Board includes Prof. Nneka Chioma Okoronkwo – Chief Medical Director, Dr. Kelechi Omende – Member, Dr. Temple Nwosu – Member, Dr. Patrick Umezurike – Member, Prof. P. E. N. Onyemachi – Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee , Prof. Gazie Okpara – Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Senate Representative, Prof. Chuks Kamanu – Provost, College of Medical Sciences, Dr. Mrs. Ifeyinwa Blossom Uma Kalu – P/S, Health Ministry , Mrs. Ihuoma Nwagbara – Director of Administration/Secretary to the Board and ⁠Dr. Odochi Ewurum representing the Nigeria Medical Association.

Governor Otti congratulated the chairman and members of the board, urging them to justify the trust placed in them by working diligently to transform the institution into a top-tier healthcare and research hub.

The appointments take immediate effect, marking a significant step in the state government’s ongoing efforts to reform and strengthen the healthcare sector.