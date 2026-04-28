Abia Set To Obtain JCI Certification For ABSUTH, Amachara Hospital

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The Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti has reiterated his administration’s resolve to transform healthcare services in the state to meet global standards, revealing plans to obtain Joint Commission International (JCI) certification for Abia State University Teaching Hospital and Amachara General Hospital, Umuahia.

JCI accreditation, which is currently possessed by only a few hospitals in Nigeria, is internationally recognised as a benchmark for excellence in healthcare delivery, patient safety, and efficient hospital management.

Alex Otti made this known on Monday while receiving the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of JNCI International Limited, Clare Omatseye, alongside her delegation.

The delegation were in Abia State to brief the Governor on the level of progress recorded in the ongoing remodelling, upgrading, and installation of state-of-the-art medical equipment in tertiary health institutions across the state.

Alex Otti expressed delight over the steady progress of work at the various health facilities and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing top quality tertiary healthcare services at ABSUTH, Amachara General Hospital, and Umunneato General Hospital.

He further stated that his government is determined to make Abia’s healthcare sector a benchmark for excellence both within Nigeria and internationally.

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He explained that the move to concentrate advanced radiography services at Abia State University Teaching Hospital was strategically planned to promote efficiency and achieve optimal results.

“I am happy that we have made a lot of progress. While we are doing these, we are also rejigging the management and leadership of ABSUTH, Aba. Everything is going on simultaneously.

“The decision to centralise radiography, particularly at the highest level, was not taken lightly. We concluded that it would be more useful at the Abia State University Teaching Hospital”, Otti explained.

The Governor underscored the significance of Amachara and Umunneato hospitals, stating that the facilities are being upgraded to serve as supporting tertiary healthcare centres to Abia State University Teaching Hospital.

He assured that all required approvals would be swiftly processed to fast-track the completion of the project, emphasizing that his administration remains focused on achieving tangible results and would not tolerate unnecessary delays.

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“What we are doing in Aba, we want to replicate in Amachara as another specialist tertiary hospital. It’s either we are doing it right or we are not doing it at all.

“All the documents that are required to be signed, please let’s have them and we will sign and return them within the week.

“We will also put more pressure on the contractor, even if he has to work 24 hours, because I do not like the sound of delay.

“A lot of times people know what to do, but they don’t have the will to do it. Here, we know what to do and we have the will and we will not stop until we achieve it”, he added.

Earlier, while giving a detailed report on the state’s healthcare transformation programme, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of JNCI International Limited, Clare Omatseye, praised Alex Otti for placing high priority on the health sector through consistent funding and far-reaching reforms.

Clare Omatseye stated that Abia State has made remarkable strides in primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare, citing improved budgetary provisions, employment of healthcare workers, wider health insurance coverage, and the rehabilitation of more than 200 primary healthcare centres.

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She further disclosed that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had donated a 1.5 Tesla MRI machine valued at $1 million, noting that the gesture reflected confidence in the Governor’s leadership and integrity.

Mrs Omatseye stated that the sophisticated diagnostic equipment would be installed at ABSUTH in accordance with the Governor’s directive to guarantee its effective use.

“The sophisticated diagnostic equipment will be installed at ABSUTH in accordance with the Governor’s directive to guarantee its effective use,” Omatseye stated.

She also highlighted the ongoing reconstruction efforts at ABSUTH, which include enhanced architectural designs that meet international standards, plans for state-of-the-art medical equipment and critical infrastructure upgrades aimed at securing JCI accreditation.

“The ongoing reconstruction at ABSUTH features upgraded architectural designs aligned with international standards, alongside plans for modern medical equipment and critical infrastructure improvements aimed at securing JCI accreditation,” she said.

Mrs Omatseye stressed that Abia remains steadily on course toward attaining globally accepted healthcare standards, adding that the current reforms are not only improving infrastructure but also boosting accessibility, affordability and the overall quality of healthcare services.

“Abia remains steadily on course toward attaining globally accepted healthcare standards, as the current reforms are not only improving infrastructure but also boosting accessibility, affordability and the overall quality of healthcare services,”Omatseye stressed.

In his vote of thanks, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ogbonnaya Enoch , praised the accomplishments of the current administration in the healthcare sector.

He pointed to the increasing international recognition the state is receiving, as well as ongoing initiatives targeted at achieving world-class healthcare standards through JCI certification and digital healthcare collaborations.