Billy Osawaru Lunches Re-Election Bid

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Chief Billy Osawaru, the House of Representatives member representing Orhionmwon/Uhunmwode Federal Constituency in Edo State, is set to declare his bid for a second term in the 2027 elections.

His declaration will take place on April 30, 2026, at the APC Secretariats in Ehor and Abudu, Edo State.

Osawaru, who holds a PhD in International Business and years of corporate experience, currently chairs the House Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa and serves as vice chairman of the Poverty Alleviation Committee.

His legislative efforts include a bill to establish a Federal Medical Centre in Ehor. He has also sponsored a bill proposing a Federal College of Agriculture in the constituency, which passed first reading, and another bill seeking to create a Federal College of Complementary and Alternative Medicine.

Projects he has facilitated in the constituency include road grading across parts of Orhionmwon/Uhunmwode and the installation of solar streetlights in several communities.

He has also supported existing health facilities and runs empowerment drives through his outreach platform, “Billy Media.” In 2025, he received a Humanitarian Service Award at the Edo Festival and Awards ceremony held in London.

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Born on October 7, 1971, Osawaru holds the traditional title of Obazuhunwa of Benin.