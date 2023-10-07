100 Israelis, 198 Palestinians Dead As Israel Military, Hamas’ War Rages On

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The diplomatic channels of both Israel and Palestine have announced death tolls resulting from the ongoing conflict between the Israel Defense Force (IDF) and Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip, Palestine.

On Saturday evening, Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted that “at least 100 Israelis (have been) murdered and more than 900 wounded in terror attacks by Hamas terrorists” since morning.

The Palestine Mission to the United Nations (UN) equally shared a post on its X page stating “the death toll of the brutal Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has risen to 198, with 1,610 others injured, since early today morning.”

The Israel Foreign Ministry further disclosed that fighting in southern Israel was still ongoing.

The ministry added that security forces were securing areas which are under attack by Hamas who infiltrated Israeli communities and have taken civilians captive since morning, confirming that dozens of armed Hamas militants crossed from Gaza into Israel.

Meanwhile, the Palestine Government in a statement on Saturday, warned that the crisis will continue to escalate in Israel as long as it occupies Jerusalem, which it claimed belonged to the Palestinians.

The Israel Defense Force (IDF) announced Saturday that in response to the “barrage of rockets” fired at Israel by Hamas (mercenaries) from Gaza in Palestine, it is currently striking its targets in Gaza.

Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu also disclosed that the attack by Hamas came as a “surprise” but vowed to retaliate in an “unprecedented manner”.

While the attacks are ongoing, Israeli allies like the United States, France, India, United Kingdom have all backed Israel’s response to the development while tagging Hamas as “terrorists”.

Russia failed to take sides in the Israeli-Palestine conflict, calling for an “immediate cease-fire” on both sides.

Hamas military commander, Muhammad Al-Deif, tagged the operation “Al-Aqsa Storm,” saying it “targeted the enemy positions, airports and military positions with 5,000 rockets”.

Hamas maintained it was a retaliation for the “desecration of the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and the ongoing siege of Gaza.”

The crisis between Israel and Hamas is age-long due to the dispute over who owns the territory of Jerusalem.