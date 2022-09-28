2023: I Can Rebirth Nigeria, Kwankwaso Says As Campaign Begins Today

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has urged Nigerians to vote for him as he commits to ensuring the rebirth of the nation.

The former Kano State governor stated this in a tweet on Wednesday.

September 28 is when the 2023 electoral campaigns by political parties are to begin as approved by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

“The journey to build a New Nigeria of our dreams begins today. As Nigerians, we deserve better. And, we can rebirth our country,” Kwankwaso tweeted urging Nigerians to vote NNPP at the 2023 general elections.

Earlier, Kwankwaso contended that his legacies as Kano State governor stood him out from other contenders.

According to him, he recorded tremendous progress in the education and health sector while serving as governor.

Some of the legacies he outlined are free integrated maternal and child healthcare services and free accident and emergency Services.

Recall that Kwankwaso defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the NNPP and was on May 31 subsequently named its national leader and presidential flag bearer.