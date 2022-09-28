BREAKING: Tight Security As Okowa, Saraki, Lamido Arrive ICC For PDP Campaign Council Inauguration

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa, has arrived at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja, for the inauguration of the party’s presidential campaign council.

THE WHISTLER reports that Okowa arrived at exactly 10:46am amid tight security.

Shortly after the vice-presidential candidate’s arrival, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, entered the ICC through the VIP entrance.

Our correspondent reports that while the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has yet to arrive for the event, his wife, Titi Atiku, has settled in for the day’s activity.

The Lagos State governorship candidate of the PDP, Olajide Adediran, and his running mate, Funke Akindele, are also present at the venue.

The PDP National Organizing Secretary, Umar Mohammed Bature, had earlier announced that the inauguration will commence at 11 am on Wednesday (today).

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of our Great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wishes to invite all our former Presidents and Vice Presidents, Governors and Former Governors, Serving and former Members of the BoT, Serving and former members of the National Assembly, all members of NEC, stakeholders of our party, the International Communities, CSOs and the Media to the inauguration of the Presidential Campaign Council,” Bature had announced.