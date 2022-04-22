2023: If You’re 18 Years Or Above, Get Your PVC; Methodist Prelate Charges Church Members

The Prelate, Methodist Church Nigeria, Most Rev’d Kanu Uche, has said Nigeria desperately needs sincere people in position of leadership to overcome the various problems confronting the country.

Uche said this in his message to the four-day 60th Synod of the Ibadan Diocese of the church on Friday.

He, however, said the country would be denied the good leadership it needed desperately if the electorate were enticed to vote based on money.

He warned Nigerians against collecting from politicians before voting for them in the next general elections.

Uche asked members of Methodist Church across the country who are 18 years and above to make sure they get their permanent voter cards or validate them ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Prelate said, “For us to enthrone an honest government, each Methodist, who is 18 years and above, must get a Permanent Voter Card, and validate it.

“At the same time, if our desire is to enthrone a righteous administration, none of us must collect money before voting. In this way, we will help enthrone an administration that will usher in, adequate security, and economic buoyancy, which would enable us to enjoin the full dividends of democracy in Nigeria.

“Many people in leadership are insincere to the plights of citizens, since they are not holding public trust with the spirit of servanthood. They are not ready to serve, except to ‘serve selfishly.’

“Who would save Nigeria from this present crop of leadership in both public and private sectors, especially now that we are preparing for 2023 elections? In my view the answer is God. I say this because we have had qualitative leadership in the past and a few of such among the present crop.

“But we need more women and men with the heart of sincerity, while citizens are also enjoined to pray for good women and men to become good leaders in every sector of the economy and nation.”

The Archbishop of Ibadan Diocese of Methodist Church Nigeria, Most Rev’d Olumuyiwa Odejayi, in his address, said the major need of Nigeria as a nation was good leadership.

He noted that lack of good leaders had made it difficult for the country to grow and develop as desired by the people.

He said, “Whatever politics has become or turned out to be today is orchestrated by the players and if they have made it dirty, we can make it clean. Righteous believers in Christ should go into it because if they don’t, the corrupt people without fear of God will continue to rule and make life unbearable for the masses.”