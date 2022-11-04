2023: Media Professionals Seek End To Governors’ Control Of LGs

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

As the 2023 general election draws near, a group under the aegis of Media Professionals for Good Governance has urged political office seekers to put local government autonomy on the front burner of debates during their campaigns.

The group also called on civil society organizations, and other concerned citizens to ask questions and raise issues about local government autonomy during such debates.

It noted that freeing local governments from the grip of governors will ensure that that tier of government is well-positioned to address the challenges of the majority of Nigerians in rural areas.

The media professionals made the call in a statement titled ‘2023: A Patriotic Call To Return Local Government Autonomy To The Front Burner’ signed by its convener, Wonah Odey.

“Development experts have roundly concluded that genuine and faster developments stem from a working local government system or any other name by which grassroots governance is called,” Odey said.

“Unfortunately, Nigeria’s local government system has not lived up to expectations, whether by default or deliberate machinations and manipulations. One of these is the obvious stranglehold on the system by State Governors who represent the second and higher tier of government.”

They added, “we believe that even if the most credible elections are conducted in 2023, the leaders that will emerge may be constrained by the institutional bottlenecks that have clogged the wheel of national development.

“One of these bottlenecks, as have been debated and agreed upon at several fora, is the lack of autonomy for the local government councils, which constitute the third tier of government in Nigeria.

“The local government councils are the closest to the majority of Nigerians at the grassroots. It is a known fact that more Nigerians live in rural settlements than urban areas and cities. Their most basic needs are therefore, supposed to be sought for, or impacted at the local government level.”

Odey lamented that local governments have continued to be under the control of governors despite years of efforts by concerned citizens to free them.

“Therefore, we advocate for more and stringent efforts like we are doing now, to put local government autonomy on the front-burner of national discourse as the politicians and office seekers strut round the country seeking votes ahead of the 2023 elections. Incidentally, the bulk of the votes that will get them elected will come from the grassroots.

“So, while we are talking to the politicians and putting them on their toes, we should consider the several recommendations put forward severally to breath more life into the local governments. We urge our other partners and stakeholders to demand that candidates, especially gubernatorial, be made to specify their stance, and make concrete, firm promises regarding local government autonomy.

“Indeed, State and National Assembly members and candidates, cannot be left out of this crusade. Their campaigns and public outings should not be made complete without questions and issues of local government autonomy tabled, addressed and tackled.

“This has not been observed to be happening so far. Yet, it is our opinion that collective efforts in this regard will lay a good path to faster, broader development of our nation.

“We call on political rights crusaders, media partners, human rights groups, other civil society organisations, and serving and aspiring political office holders to see this quest for local government autonomy as a national duty, a patriotic assignment and a legacy worth leaving for future generations”, the statement added.