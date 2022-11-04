Eight NIS Officers Dismissed Over Indiscipline, Employment Racketeering

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Immigration Service on Friday dismissed at least eight of its personnel over indiscipline, employment racketeering and other forms of corrupt practices.

The development, contained in a statement signed by its Spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Kenneth Kure, followed the allegation of bribe by a traveler at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

The NIS noted that about 18 others were also sanctioned for various offences while a total of 100 officers and men previously attached to the Lagos international airport have been redeployed to other units and departments.

Their redeployment, according to the statement is pending the determination of a recent allegation of bribe against them by a traveler.

According to the NIS, the conducts of the personnel “remained grossly unbecoming and unacceptable as members of the Service.”

It added that the dismissal of the eight affected officers followed due process.

The statement reads partly: “After exhaustive deliberations by the committees, eight personnel comprising one Chief Superintendent of Immigration, two Deputy Superintendents of Immigration, two Assistant Superintendents of Immigration II and three rank and file were summarily dismissed from the Service.

Furthermore, one other Chief Superintendent of Immigration was ordered to proceed on compulsory retirement while nine other personnel were demoted in rank.

They include one Assistant Superintendent of Immigration II who has been demoted to the rank of Inspector of Immigration, two Inspectors who have been reduced in rank to Assistant Inspectors and six (6) other junior personnel who have been ordered to lose their current ranks.

“Meanwhile, nine other personnel comprising one Assistant Superintendent of Immigration II and eight junior personnel were issued warning letters just as six personnel were discharged and acquitted from all the allegations brought against them.

A Twitter user, @derby_ had recounted her ordeal at the Lagos airport in October after an official of the NIS demanded N10,000 bribe before furthering her travel ato the United Arab Emirates.

The tweep accused the official of lying to her, saying only those from age 40 and above would be allowed into the UAE.

The user said she eventually paid the fund and shared the picture of the official telling young Nigerians to avoid the personnel.

