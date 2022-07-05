2023 Presidency: PDP Targets 10 Million Youths As Party Begins Voter Mobilization

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Tuesday began voter card registration and collection awareness campaign nationwide with roadshows.

The party said the roadshow is aimed at sensitising Nigerians especially the youths to register and collect their permanent voter cards to enable them participate in the election process.

Speaking during the sensitisation exercise in Abuja, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Dabo Ologunagba, said the exercise is to sensitise the “youth and women on the need for us to participate actively in the democratic process by collecting permanent voter cards and ensuring that we participate in the 2023 general elections.”

He said Nigerians need to actively participate to vote against “an APC government that is insensitive, that is rudderless, that completely failed this country, that lied to us in 2015, came to power by fraud and propaganda.

“Of course, Nigerians know better now. We can compare the price of rice in 2015 and now. We know the unemployment rates in 2015 and now. We know that the rise of dollar in 2015 and now. We know the life discountenance we are experiencing every day by Nigerians. We know the insecurity that is now taking over the land, now becoming norm to violence, and we are saying no to these.

“As the party of the people that believes in the sanctity of life, and that our children needs the future of their own,where they can achieve their goals and live a life where they can aspire to be anything in Nigeria.We are urging all youths and women to come out en mass to pickup their PVCs and those who have not registered to take advantage of the window now available by INEC to come out and register and to pick up their permanent voter cards.”

Ologunagba said, “The idea in the past that your vote doesn’t count, I want to assure you that the vote in 2023 will count because we have seen the evil that APC has brought. We are determined to move ahead with PDP in the mission to rescue and rebuild Nigeria. So we are going on roadshow right now to mobilize and say enough is enough of APC and the madness called the government of APC.”

The party’s National Youth Leader, Mohammed Kadade Suleman, said, “We are out to sensitise, mobilize and re-orientate the youth to come out and register and to get their PVC, because it is the only way to get good governance in Nigeria.

“We have seen what is happening in the country, the rate of unemployment, insecurity; all the students are at home for over five months. So, we believe those comments you’re seeing on social media will turn to vote come 2023.

“We have 36 state youth leaders, we have six zonal leaders, we’re all working together to mobilize Nigerians so that they can vote for the PDP come 2023.”

Stella Effah-Attoe, the National Women Leader said women have the largest population in the country, who have displayed their numbers during elections.

“We are here for the purpose of sensitizing the generality of Nigerians, particularly women and youth. Women constitute a large percentage of the population, over half, so they need sensitization in order to encourage them to come out to vote en masse. It also applies to the youth. The population of the youth in this country is very massive.

“Though we are talking about sensitizing the generality of Nigerians, our focus is on the women and on the youth,” she said.