2023 Presidency: Saraki Launches Campaign Council, Begins Consultation With PDP Stakeholders

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has taken his bid for the 2023 presidency to the next level with the launch of his campaign council and subsequent consultation with stakeholders in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Saraki dropped the bombshell in a post on his verified Twitter handle (@bukolasaraki) on Tuesday while announcing the presence of the team in Kaduna.

Although he did not name members of the campaign council, he disclosed that the team will meet with a former national chairman of the PDP and former governor of Kaduna state, Senator Ahmed Makarfi.

The tweet read, “The Saraki Campaign Council just arrived in Kaduna to consult with stakeholders in the North West. The Council’s first stop will be at the home of Senator Ahmed Makarfi, the former Governor of Kaduna State and a former National Chairman of the @OfficialPDPNig.”

The former senate president had earlier attended a meeting of the PDP zonal and state women leaders at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja, promising that the PDP will give more support to women and youth to occupy more elective and appointive positions.

“I can promise you that with our chairman, I will also follow him behind, God willing, come 2023 We will attain that 50 per cent for women. We have to work hard,” he said.