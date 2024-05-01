Match Tinubu’s Salary Increase For Civil Servants, Osun Politician Tells Governors

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Dotun Babayemi, on Wednesday lauded President Bola Tinubu for 35% salary increase for federal government workers.

Babayemi, an erstwhile Osun State guber aspirant, commended Tinubu for his relentless efforts at rejuvenating Nigeria’s economy and for working round the clock at mitigating the plight of the people of the country.

The PDP chieftain implored state governors to emulate Tinubu in addressing the welfare of their workers.

His words, “Of a truth, the cumulative effects of the handling of the country’s affairs by past leaders, have continued to put pressure on our economy. This is the more reason President Tinubu deserves our commendation and support for his efforts at ensuring that the country is turned around for the good of all and the coming generations.”

Babayemi praised the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its affiliates for their invaluable contributions to the sustained growth of the economy of the country.

He said “Such contributions and support to the government and the system, must be sustained for the nation to overcome its challenges on all fronts. These are pivotal to making our democracy stronger.”

He further urged local and state governments across the country to follow the steps taken by the Federal Government not only in increasing the salaries of their workforce but also to put in place better working conditions that would enhance their productivity for the overall good of the economy.