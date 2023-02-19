2023: RCCG Members Hold Prayer Walk In Abuja As Church Predicts ‘Smoothest Transition’ Of Power

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

On Sunday, members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Throne Room, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, in their hundreds, engaged in a prayer walk aimed at a successful general elections in Nigeria and a smooth transition of power at all levels

The prayer walk is a global event that holds annually and concurrently within the country and in about 190 countries where the RCCG has presence.

The theme of this year’s prayer walk was tagged “Mercy” and members of the Abuja branch of the RCCG were seen by THE WHISTLER walking from Transcorp Hilton to the U-turn at the Federal High Court Headquarters, praying for the mercy of God upon the nation.

A number of law enforcement agencies including the Federal Road Safety Corps were on ground to protect the people and avoid traffic situations.

Before the prayer walk kicked off at 12:30 pm, the pastor of the church, Pastor Tunde Benjamins Laniyi told the congregation at its Sunday service, that though Nigeria has gone through precarious moments, Nigerians could still seek God’s mercy for the election of credible leaders and successful transition between the incumbent and his successor.

“We have come to a very precarious moment in the history of this country. This transition will be the smoothest ever,” the cleric said.

Pastor Tunde Benjamins Laniyi leading the RCCG ThroneRoom, Abuja, Congregation in prayers

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had assured Nigerians and the International community that he was ready to transit to an incoming government.

The presidency, lately, debunked rumors and allegations of plans to install an interim government, maintaining Buhari’s earlier position that elections will hold come February 25, 2023.

“And anyone that will stand against this country to make it ungovernable, God will remove that person, personalities or policies,” the cleric prayed at the service.

The pastor explained that there is power in coming together to intercede for the nation.

“The prayer of agreement is so powerful, there is an anointing that is released when we come together.

“God has not called us to operate in isolation, it is a body thing.

“God is a God of mercy and He will show us great mercy” he said.

Speaking to the newsmen at the prayer walk, Benjamins-Laniyi urged Nigerians to troop out and vote next week, advising that none should forget their “vocation of prayer.”

