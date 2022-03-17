2023: Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition Historical Error, Says Ohanaeze

Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), Thursday, told Sen Ahmed Bola Tinubu to jettison his presidential ambition in 2023.

The national president of the group, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, stated this while interacting with newsmen In Awka shortly after the swearing-in of Prof Charles Soludo as governor of Anambra State.

Comrade Igboayaka, who reacted to the meeting of Sen Tinubu and APC lawmakers in the National Assembly on Wednesday over the former’s presidential ambition, described it as ‘an attempt to plant seeds of discord between Ndigbo and Yoruba’.

Comrade Igboayaka stated that the political differences between Zik and Awolowo were corrected in 1999 when Dr Alex Ekwueme and Dr Ogbonnaya Onu ‘made a heavy sacrifice on the atonement of ill-political treatment against the Yoruba in 1993 following the annulment of the presidential election which Chief MKO Abiola was winning’.

He said, “We can’t allow a grandfather like Bola Tinubu to plant seeds of discord among the new generation of Ndigbo and Yoruba nation.

“It’s obvious that Bola Tinubu’s presidential project, if allowed, will put a perpetual discord among the southeast and southwest regions, therefore our peaceful coexistence among the two regions is more vital and everlasting than Bola Tinubu’s political interest.

“Bola Tinubu’s presidential project is a historical error we must avoid. He ought to, without delay, become a political hero and father whose name will not be erased from political history of Nigeria if he reasonably quits his presidential ambition and support one presidential aspirant from the southeast in the APC.

“Sen Bola Tinubu has the opportunity to become a hero or a villain. If he still chooses to run, he is making himself a villain before the present and new generations of Igbo and Yoruba extraction.”