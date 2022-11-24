2023:Tinubu Becomes ‘Dike Di Ora Mba’ Of Ebonyi State

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Thursday, was received by a huge crowd in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, during his campaign ahead for the 2023 presidential election.

Advertisement

The event was attended by political stakeholders across party line, with some of them declaring their support for Tinubu. Tinubu was conferred with the title of “Dike Di Ora Nma 1 of Ebonyi State”, meaning ‘the reverred man cherished by all’.

Advertisement

Tinubu had during the rally vowed to solve problems facing the South-East region of the country. He also pledged to make South East ‘the Taiwan of Asia’.

Quoting him, “With the spirit of oneness, togetherness and unity, we will ensure the process of our country. It is only a progressive party that can change Nigeria. For the past 16 years of the PDP government, we had no steady electricity in Nigeria.

“We are progressives. We will do the right thing and we will move Nigeria forward. We will make South-East Nigeria the Taiwan of Asia. We came in 2015 and we came to realize that transformation is a must for economic resuscitation and progress.”