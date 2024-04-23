UPDATED: Aircraft Belonging To Dana Air Crash-Lands In Lagos

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A Dana Air plane with registration number, 5N BKI on Tuesday crash-landed in Lagos.

The aircraft took off from Abuja en route to Lagos.

The airline confirmed the development in a statement released by the Head of Corporate Communications, Mr Kingsley Ezenwa.

Ezemwa said that the aircraft had 83 passengers and crew members onboard adding that there was no injury or death.

He said, “We have also updated the AIB and NCAA on the incident, and our maintenance team has grounded the aircraft involved for further investigation.

“We wish to thank the airport authorities and our crew for their swift response in ensuring the safe disembarkation of all passengers following the incident.

“Our sincere apologies and appreciation to the passengers on the affected flight for their patience and understanding.

“We wish to reassure our passengers that their safety will always be our top priority, and we are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.”