Military Commander ‘Shot Dead’ In Katsina As Many Abducted In Defence Minister’s Home Town

Armed men have allegedly ambushed a Military commander of an army camp located at Sabon Garin Dan’Ali, in the Danmusa local government area of Katsina state.

The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday evening after residents alerted the camp of an impending attack on Malali village.

Security personnel had arrived and reportedly fired shots in the air to scare the assailants. According to Daily Trust, there was no form of resistance until the commander was said to be on his way to the village.

The deceased was said to have taken the Zangon Pawwa road, a hotspot area for criminals where he was ambushed and shot in the head. The medium reported that all efforts to move his body from the scene met great resistance.

Similarly, armed men have reportedly killed two people and abducted no fewer than 30 residents of the Maradun town, the country home of Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle.

The assailants invaded the town located in the Maradun local government area of Zamfara in the early hours, shooting sporadically and ransacking the residents’ houses.