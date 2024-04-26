Lagos Seals Catholic Church, Others For Noise Pollution

Nigeria
By Ikenna OMEJE
LASEPA Seals Church

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has sealed some establishments, including a Catholic Church for noise pollution.

Other affected establishments are Seventh Heaven Bar & Lounge, 1602 Hotel, Lourita Hotel & Suites, Wonderful Bible Prayer Ministries, God’s Porch Ministries, White Pavilion Hotel, Quest Hotel & Suites, Honey Comb Confectioners Ltd, and Excel Hotel & Suite.

LASEPA said that the sealing of the establishments was a comprehensive enforcement operation which cut across lfako-ljaiye, Abule-Egba, Alagbado, Command, Abesan Estate, and Dopemu areas of the state.

The agency noted that the establishments were closed to compel compliance with environmental regulations.

“In a significant effort to address noise pollution and other environmental breaches, LASEPA conducted a comprehensive enforcement operation today in strategic areas of lfako-ljaiye, Abule-Egba, Alagbado, Command, Abesan Estate, and Dopemu within Lagos State,” LASEPA said in a statement.

“Among the affected establishments are the Catholic Church, Seventh Heaven Bar & Lounge, 1602 Hotel, Lourita Hotel & Suites, Wonderful Bible Prayer Ministries, God’s Porch Ministries, White Pavilion Hotel, Quest Hotel & Suites, Honey Comb Confectioners Ltd, and Excel Hotel & Suite these establishments have been temporarily closed to compel compliance with environmental regulations.

“LASEPA emphasized the vital importance of businesses adhering to environmental standards.”

LASEPA Seals Establishment
