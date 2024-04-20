Two Dead, 5 Injured In Lone Accident In Ogun

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Two people on Saturday lost their lives, while five sustained injuries in a lone accident that happened on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The accident occurred around the Ogere Remo axis of the expressway.

Advertisement

The spokesperson for the Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, disclosed this in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER.

She attributed the cause of the accident, involving a Toyota Camry car with number plate BDG526JC, to excessive speeding.

According to Okpe, the injured victims have been taken to Idera Hospital Sagamu for medical attention, while corpses of the deceased were deposited at the same hospital.

She said: “Another crash on Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Ogere axis after verony claimed 2 lives 01 female adult and 01 female child.

Advertisement

“The crash occurred at about 1030 hrs , involving 01 vehicle with registration number BDG526JC a Toyota Camry.

“07 Persons were involved in the lone crash ( 4 female adult 01 male adult, 01 male child and 01 female child) which 05 persons were injured ( 01 male adult,01 female child, 01 male child and 02 female adult)

“The cause of this lone crash was excessive speed which led to lose of control and the vehicle summersulted

“The injured victims were taken to IDERA Hospital sagamu for medical attention and deceased bodies were deposited at the same hospital.”