‘I Need New Accommodation To Befit My Celebrity Status’- NOUN Graduate Accused Of Fake Testimony At Dunamis Church Cries Out

Vera Anyim, the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) Law Graduates who became an instant ‘celebrity’ after she was accused by Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis Church of making a false testimony, has pleaded with Nigerians to help her get accommodation.

Anyim, who spoke in a video she posted on her Facebook Page, stated that she does not have enough money to get accommodations that will befit her new ‘celebrity’ status.

The NOUN Law graduate who had recently come back from an all-expense-paid vacation at a five-star hotel in Port Harcourt, lamented that many people were waiting for her with the notion that she was coming back with loads of money.

Anyim in the video said, “I’m back to Abuja, I want to thank God for the successful journey granted me and my team. I want to say to Nigerians, you know this thing that happen is a things of joy, I never dream of it, it came this moment, I never dreamt of being a celebrity. It just came all of a sudden. I never prepared for it.

“I want to use this medium to urge us to assist me in accommodation because I am not buoyant now to rent a house, where I am staying now is risky, insecurity, and its an open place, everyone has already known that I am a celebrity.

“As I’m talking to you, I’m just hiding myself, if there is anyway you can do to help me get accommodation, please assist.

where I can be secured as a human being, intelligent people know what I am talking about. Things like this I don’t need to move or stay anyhow, if you don’t mind you can assist me, nothing is too small.”