Stay Back, Practice In Nigeria, MDCN Begs New Doctors

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) has pleaded with recent Medicine and Surgery graduates of Edo State University, to stay back and practice their profession in the country.

The Deputy Registrar of MDCN, Dr Victor Kolawole, disclosed this at the Induction/Oath Taking Ceremony of the 2022–2023 Batch B Medicine and Surgery graduates of the school on Friday.

Advertisement

Kolawole, while lamenting the current syndrome of doctors going abroad for greener pastures, stated that only 58,000 doctors renewed their annual practice license out of the 130,000 registered doctors in the country.

“Since inception in 1963, we presently have over 130,000 registered doctors in Nigeria.

“However, as you know, because of the increase in migration of doctors out of the country, we have about 58,000 doctors who renewed their annual practice license in 2023, and they are those that are fit to practice in Nigeria,” he said.

He urged the new medical practitioners to uphold the sanctity of the profession and be law abiding, as the council is mandated to regulate activities of practitioners as well as punish offenders.

Advertisement

“By this induction of 20 new doctors into the health workforce, we hope that other institutions will follow suit, even as the government said that the quota should be increased in all our training centres.

“However, the doctors must meet the requirements to earn those increases in quota. We will partner with them to ensure that they meet those requirements, and as we try to ensure that, standards must be upheld,” he said.

Also speaking during his welcome address, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, said the institution has facilities to train medical personnel in the country.

Aluyor commended the governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki for establishing the university teaching hospital through the conversion of the Central Hospital, Auchi.

“This significant upgrade has enhanced facilities for the training of medical students and uplifted the standard of healthcare services in Edo North and its environs.

Advertisement

“It is noteworthy that Edo State University Teaching Hospital Auchi is the first state-owned teaching hospital in Edo.

“I respectfully urge the state government to sustain efforts towards improving facilities at Edo State University Teaching Hospital, Auchi,” he said.