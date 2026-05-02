2027: Bolarinwa Submits Form, Vows To Tackle Insecurity In Kwara

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A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Dr Bashir Bolarinwa, has reaffirmed his commitment to addressing the state’s security challenges if elected in the 2027 general elections.

Bolarinwa made this known on Saturday in Abuja while submitting his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to party executives, formally signalling the start of his governorship campaign.

He said restoring peace, strengthening public safety, and protecting lives and property would remain central to his vision for a secure and prosperous Kwara State.

“It is my wish, by the grace of God, to improve the quality of life and health of our people. Most importantly, insecurity has taken over many parts of the state – Kwara North and Kwara South, where I come from – with several communities now deserted due to bandit attacks, leading to a humanitarian crisis.

“This is an issue that must be tackled head-on and will top our agenda,” he said.

The APC aspirant, who declared his intention to run on April 28, 2026, also stressed the importance of social services in improving citizens’ well-being.

He said access to quality healthcare, education, social welfare, and other essential services would receive priority under his administration.

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According to him, governance must translate into tangible benefits for citizens, particularly in areas that directly impact their daily lives.

He added that his administration would be guided by a people-centred vision focused on expanding opportunities and delivering responsive services across the state.

“All necessary measures to improve the lives of our people, especially in agriculture, education, and healthcare, will be prioritised. I assure the people of Kwara that things will be better,” he said.

Bolarinwa also expressed confidence in his chances of emerging as governor.

“I am not just contesting; I believe I will succeed the incumbent governor, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, who has done and continues to do commendable work for the state,” he added.

Bolarinwa’s political career includes serving as a councillor, two-term chairman of Lagos Mainland Local Government, and a two-term member of the House of Representatives.

He was accompanied to the submission by executives of the Egbe Omo Igbomina FCT Chapter, where he presented his forms to the APC National Organising Secretary, Alhaji Sulaiman Mohammed Argungu.