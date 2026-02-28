2027: South-South Did Not Endorse Amaechi For ADC Ticket, Says Utomi

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Political economist and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Prof. Pat Utomi, has said the South-South zone of the party has not endorsed former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Recall that the zone held a meeting on Friday in Edo State, where regional leaders of the party were present under the leadership of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Amaechi, while attending the meeting, stated his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election.

Odigie-Oyegun, who addressed Amaechi’s statement, said, “In the process, we are glad that our son, His Excellency, Chibuike Amaechi, took advantage of this meeting to formally brief us of his intention to run for the presidency of our great nation.

“We were very pleased to thank him for the respect he has for the leaders of the zone; for not letting loose in his zone, setting up his own personal structure, and for ensuring, like any good son, that he tells his people what he has in mind before he embarks on it,” he added.

According to him, “We were pleased, and I can report that a unanimous decision was taken to give him all the support that he needs in pursuit of his ambition,” Odigie-Oyegun stated in the video of the meeting in circulation.

Utomi, however, differed, saying on Saturday on X that, “In Benin, ADC South-South leaders met. Chibuike Amaechi announced interest in contesting for the party’s presidential ticket.

“His request was received, as is the tradition. No discussion took place on the matter.

“Any representation of endorsement is inaccurate and disingenuous,” he said.