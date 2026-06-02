HYPREP Plants 1.5M Mangroves, Creates 7,000 Jobs In 10 Years

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Ten years after the Federal Government flagged off the historic Ogoni Cleanup, the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has declared that the environmental restoration programme is yielding tangible results, with significant gains recorded in environmental remediation, potable water supply, healthcare, economic empowerment, and community development across Ogoniland.

Marking the anniversary of the launch of the cleanup at Bodo waterfront on June 2, 2016, HYPREP said the project has evolved from its foundational stages into a transformative intervention that is restoring both the environment and livelihoods in the oil-rich region.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Project Coordinator, Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey, the agency attributed the successes recorded so far to strong community ownership and sustained collaboration among stakeholders, including local communities, government agencies, regulators, civil society organisations and international oil companies.

According to him, the project remains firmly aligned with the recommendations of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), which in 2011 exposed the devastating impact of decades of oil pollution on Ogoniland.

“HYPREP celebrates the ongoing progress in restoring the environmental integrity and socio-economic well-being of Ogoniland. These achievements are products of deliberate and sustained involvement of the Ogoni people and other critical stakeholders,” Zabbey stated.

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One of the most significant achievements highlighted by HYPREP is the remediation of polluted sites. The Project disclosed that 30 of the 65 sites identified by UNEP for cleanup have been fully remediated and closed out, while remediation work is ongoing at 17 medium-risk complex sites.

Zabbey noted that the remaining 18 high-risk sites are currently undergoing detailed characterisation studies ahead of remediation.

Beyond soil remediation, the Project Coordinator said they are spearheading what it described as the world’s largest restoration of oil-degraded mangroves.

He sais the project has planted more than 1.5 million mangrove seedlings, comprising red, white and black mangrove species.

Zabbey noted that over 1,000 hectares of shoreline have been cleaned up, while 560 hectares have already been restored with thriving mangrove vegetation, contributing to biodiversity recovery and improved fisheries.

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He reported that 49 communities have been connected to potable water schemes through a network of water facilities and booster stations designed to provide safe drinking water to residents.

Looking ahead, Zabbey assured that HYPREP would continue to accelerate the implementation of all UNEP recommendations while pursuing strategic partnerships with international organisations, diplomatic institutions and private-sector stakeholders.

He thanked the Federal Government, the Federal Ministry of Environment, traditional rulers, civil society organisations, oil companies and the Ogoni people for their support over the past decade.

“As we mark this anniversary, we call on all stakeholders to continue fostering peace, harmony and cooperation as we work together to restore the land, health and dignity of the Ogoni people and the wider Niger Delta region,” he said.