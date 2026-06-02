Police Invite Activist Gwamnishu Over Alleged Attempted Murder, Terrorism

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Human rights activist and founder of Behind Bars Human Rights and Safe City Volunteer Foundation, Harrison Gwamnishu, has raised alarm after receiving an invitation from the Delta State Police Command over allegations of conspiracy, attempted murder, incitement to engage in terrorism, communal war and obstruction.

A police invitation letter dated June 1, 2026, indicated that the command was investigating a case involving “conspiracy, attempted murder, incitement to engage in terrorism, communal war and obstruction.”

The letter directed Gwamnishu to report to the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department through the Officer-in-Charge of Homicide at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Asaba, on June 4.

The activist reacted to the invitation on Monday through a post on his Facebook page, expressing surprise over the allegations.

“I returned from court for Oghenemine’s case, and the Nigeria Police Force, Delta State Command, sent me a Happy New Letter,” Gwamnishu wrote.

“Case of Attempted Murder, incitement to engage in Terrorism.

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“I wish to inform everyone that Delta State Police Command have nothing on me and they have been planning massively against me.”

Gwamnishu’s comments come amid his sustained criticism of alleged police misconduct and his advocacy on issues relating to insecurity, kidnappings and human rights abuses in Delta State.

In a separate Facebook video which he said was recorded on May 25, days before receiving the invitation, the activist claimed that he had been warned by several individuals about alleged plans to frame him.

According to him, he had become increasingly concerned after repeatedly receiving information suggesting that unnamed persons were working to implicate him in criminal activities.

The activist insisted that his involvement in the case of one Oghenemine, which he referenced in his post, was solely to draw public attention to what he described as police brutality.

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“I only posted Oghenemine’s case for public awareness to end police brutality. That when a suspect is arrested, you don’t kill a suspect. When the suspect is already cooperating with you, why kill him?” he said.

He maintained that his advocacy work had never been intended to undermine law enforcement agencies, stressing that his actions were aimed at supporting efforts to improve public safety and accountability.

“I am not taking the work of the police or the military. I am only assisting,” he said.

Gwamnishu further explained that his interventions often involved sharing information with government officials and security stakeholders in a bid to address security concerns across the state.

According to him, he has consistently provided information to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and senior government officials on matters affecting public safety.

The activist, however, expressed fears that he could be falsely implicated in a criminal case, insisting that he had no connection to any violent or unlawful activity.

“Tomorrow, they can see me on the road and say I own a gun. Not true. I don’t own a gun. There is a plan on grounds against me,” he said.

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He appealed directly to Governor Oborevwori to grant him an audience and hear his concerns regarding what he described as attempts to target him because of his activism.

He maintained that he is innocent of the allegations and that his activities have been focused on promoting justice, exposing abuses and assisting authorities in addressing security challenges across Delta State.