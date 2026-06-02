Enugu Teachers Demand Release Of Abducted Oyo Teachers, Pupils

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The Nigeria Union of Teachers, Enugu State Chapter, Tuesday, embarked on a solidarity rally to demand the immediate and unconditional release of teachers and pupils kidnapped in Oyo State.

The rally took the teachers to the Government House, Enugu, where they called the attention of Gov Peter Mbah to the plight of the abductees, and the urgent need for the federal and state governments to put all measures in place to ensure the safe return of the victims.

Some of the placards carried by the teachers read: “An attack on teachers is an attack on Education”, “Release our children and colleagues now”.

The Chairman of the state chapter of NUT, Comrade Theophilus Odo, lamented that schools are becoming endangered for both educators and students by the activities of bandits.

He explained that the protest was ordered by the national headquarters of the union in Abuja, and targeted at pressuring the government at all levels to secure learning institutions.

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According to him, “Our teachers are discharging their work normally. These children went to school; they didn’t come back, and they have not come back up till now. It happens in many other states of the federation including Borno, Nasarawa and Niger.”

The teachers therefore appealed to all the governments to adopt all measures towards “the immediate and unconditional release of our teachers because this could happen to any other person”.

Odo added, “We want them to keep our schools safe so that teachers will be comfortable going to school. School should not be a danger zone for the teachers and children. We are here at the Government House to register our protest.”

Gov Mbah, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Chidi Onyia, commended the peaceful nature of the demonstration. He assured the union that their message and plight would be directly conveyed to the governor for onward engagement with the federal authorities.