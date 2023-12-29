24-Year-Old Nigerien Sentenced To Three Years Imprisonment For Stealing Cable In Lagos

A 24-year-old Nigerian, Seidu Ali, has been sentenced to three years imprisonment by a Lagos court for stealing cable.

This was disclosed on Friday by the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), a special unit of the Lagos State Police Command.

Ali was arrested by the operatives of RRS on Tuesday on Third Mainland Bridge with four bounded cables removed from the bridge.

This was after he was arrested three weeks ago and reprimanded before being released.

“Yesterday, around 1:00 p.m., operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on routine patrol of Third Mainland Bridge arrested a suspected cable thief and retrieved from him four bounded strands of cables,” RRS had said in a tweet on Thursday.

“The arrest of the suspect, a Nigerien, Seidu Ali (24) was the second in three weeks.

“He had earlier been arrested and reprimanded for attempting to steal cable on Third Mainland Bridge.

“The Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi has directed that he be charged to court immediately.”