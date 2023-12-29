INEC Promotes 5,196 Staff Members

130 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has promoted 5,196 members of its staff nationwide.

The commission disclosed this in its daily bulletin issued by the Director of Publicity and Voter Education, Mrs Adenike Tadese, on Thursday in Abuja.

Tadese said that the promotion came on the heels of the 2023 promotion examination and evaluation carried out by the commission in furtherance of its commitment to the welfare and development of its staff.

A breakdown of the figure, according to Tadese, indicates that 55 deputy directors on Grade Level 16 were promoted to the rank of Director on Grade Level 17, while 54 assistant directors on GL 15 were promoted to deputy director cadre on GL 16.

She added that the commission also promoted 338 officers on GL 14 to Assistant directors on GL 15 while the bulk of the promotion affected 4,749 officers between GL 7 and 13.

Earlier, four directors of the commission were directed to proceed on terminal leave.

According to the statement by the National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Sam Olumekun, on Wednesday, the decision follows a directive from the Federal Government via a circular issued on July 27, 2023.

The directive mandated all directors with 8 years or more of service to retire from the public sector.

Olumekun said two of the directors proceeding on terminal leave served as heads of departments at the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja while the other two are deployed as Administrative Secretaries in the state offices.

He, however, highlighted that Clinical Officers in the medical cadre were exempt from the Federal Government Retirement Policy “as clarified in Circular MH 7205/T31 dated Sept. 7.