233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), a unit of the Lagos State Police Command, have arrested three men for staging a street carnival in Shasha, Akowonjo area of Lagos.

The men, Julius Osimirin aged 43, Isiaka Kabiru aged 16 and Ajewole Ajugba aged 42, were arrested for disregarding extant laws regulating the use of speakers in public in the state.

Advertisement

This was disclosed on Saturday by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin.

Police Arrest 3 For Staging Street Carnival In Lagos

According to Hundeyin, the men were arrested at about 12:23 p.m. on Abatti Street, Shasha where they were setting the stage for their carnival.

“The arrest is sequel to the directives of the Commissioner of Police, CP Adegoke Fayoade, mni to the Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi to bring to book any person found attempting to break these laws.

Advertisement

“CP Fayoade had earlier met with organizers of the carnival, advising them on the need to get a hall for their carnival and stay away from shutting down streets or disturbing public peace,” Hundeyin said.

He informed that the men would be arraigned at the conclusion of investigations.