49-Year-Old Arrested With Pump-Action Gun, 50 Live Cartridges In Anambra

A 49-year-old man, Chima Ogumba, has been arrested in Anambra State after police allegedly found a pump-action gun and 50 live cartridges in his possession.

The arrest was made on Monday, August 17, during an intelligence-led operation by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, along Nkpor Road in Idemili North Local Government Area.

Police said the operatives searched the suspect and recovered the firearm and ammunition. They added that Ogumba could not give a satisfactory explanation for possessing the weapon and cartridges.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Nnanna Oji Ama, has ordered an investigation to establish how the suspect obtained the firearm and ammunition and whether he has links to armed robbery or other criminal activities.

“The Command remains committed to proactive policing and sustained tactical operations aimed at identifying and dismantling criminal networks across Anambra State,” the command’s spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said.