FG Tackles Lagos Power Constraints With 272MW Transmission Boost

The Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, on Tuesday commissioned upgraded transmission infrastructure at Alausa and Lekki in Lagos, adding a combined 272MW of bulk power capacity to two of the state’s key economic corridors.

At the Alausa Transmission Station, an existing 30MVA transformer was replaced with a new 100MVA unit, raising the station’s total capacity from 135MVA to 205MVA.

The upgrade increases bulk power available to Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) by 80MW.

At the Lekki Transmission Substation, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) installed two additional 60MVA, 132/33kV power transformers and nine new 33kV feeders.

The project doubles the substation’s 132/33kV capacity from 120MVA to 240MVA, representing an increase of about 192MW.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremonies, Tegbe said the projects demonstrated the Federal Government’s deliberate strategy of tackling the structural constraints limiting Nigeria’s power sector.

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“Identify the bottleneck. Invest in it. Remove the constraint. Unlock the capacity,” the minister said.

He said the upgrades reflected President Bola Tinubu’s determination to address infrastructure challenges that have constrained Nigeria’s economic potential.

The Minister added that ageing equipment and stranded generation capacity would continue to receive attention across the country.

The Lekki project, executed by Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited with support from the World Bank, also includes an additional 300MVA, 330/132kV transformer expected to be energised in November 2026.

Tegbe commended TCN, the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO), Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), IKEDC, Shanghai Electric Group and the World Bank for their contributions to the projects.

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He also congratulated Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for maintaining an enabling environment for infrastructure investment in the state.

In his remarks, TCN Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, said the Alausa project, also executed by Shanghai Electric Limited under a World Bank-funded initiative, would provide more stable and reliable electricity to at least 70,000 residents through IKEDC upon energisation.

According to him, the upgrade would strengthen grid stability and enable more bulk electricity to reach distribution companies for onward supply to customers within their franchise areas.

Abdulaziz described the project as evidence of TCN’s commitment to expanding and sustaining a robust transmission network capable of supporting Nigeria’s growing electricity demand.

“TCN remains resolute in its mandate of building and sustaining a robust transmission network, capable of transporting Nigeria’s growing power needs to various distribution load centres nationwide,” he said.